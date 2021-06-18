Fundraiser started for NJ man who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident

A fundraiser has been started to help defray the medical expenses a Jackson man is facing after a gruesome accident cost him his leg.

According to a story by Dan Alexander on the NJ1015.com site, 25 year old John Troncone was riding his Harley on Route 70 in Toms River and had the green light when a woman made a left in front of him, striking the motorcycle. He was flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center, but the leg couldn’t be saved.

A group of his friends are trying to raise money for him, saying, “We know the mental, emotional and physical strain John will endure these coming days, months, years will be hard. We want to RISE together and show him what a community rooted in family can do.” 100% of the proceeds will be going directly to John and his and his family to help with Medical Expenses, Life adjustments, and time off work. We decided to go this route instead of a go fund me which takes up to 9% of the proceeds by the end of the fundraiser.”

The Toms River Police Department said that Trancone’s life was saved by Officer Bridget Badalis who applied two tourniquets before EMS arrived. The department also thanked the good Samaritans who rendered aid.

The woman who caused the accident was cited for failure to yield at an intersection, reckless driving and for having an unregistered vehicle.

To help out, there is a “donate” button on the webpage.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.