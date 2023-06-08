Fun NJ things to do with your dad for Father’s Day

It's not just a cliche that in comparison to moms dads get shortchanged on Father's Day. According to Lending Tree, the average spent on moms for Mother's Day is $219 vs. $190 for dads on Father's Day. Also, how often have we seen it happen where dad gets a new spatula or some other grill equipment for Father's Day and then he's the one expected to do the grill work making everyone else dinner?

That same Lending Tree survey showed most fathers, 58% of them, want simply some quality time with their kids on Father's Day more than anything. That's where this list comes in.

Here are some ideas of things you can do around the Garden State with your dad for Father's Day that might make him happier than that new grilling gear.

Coffee and Chrome Car Show

In Bridgeton on Father's Day, June 18, at the Shoppes at Dragon Village there's going to be a classic car show, a coffee club, artisans and food vendors and more. It's from 11 am to 3 pm at 97 Trench Road.

Father’s Day Family Hike

In Ringwood at New Jersey Botanical Garden, dads can bring their younger kids for a child-friendly hike in the garden's woodlands. You'll go in a group and learn about the plants and surrounding nature. It starts at 1 pm. Meet at the Carriage House Visitor Center. New Jersey Botanical Garden is at 2 Morris Road.

Father's Day Fun at iPlay

How about having a blast at iPlay America in Freehold? You can treat Dad to unlimited rides by downloading a free unlimited ride band and if you reserve early you can get $10 off on a Topgolf Swing Suite Bay. It lasts from 12 pm until 9 pm. 110 Schanck Rd.

Fun at Casino Pier

All fathers can either enter the waterpark for free or ride for free at Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach Waterpark in Seaside Heights on Father's Day, June 18. 800 Ocean Terrace.

Take Dad Fishing

A Father's Day fishing derby is happening at Boyd Pond in North Brunswick on June 18. Families must pre-register by calling 732-247-0922, ext. 475. Registration starts at 8 am, with fishing at 8:30 am.

Sponsored by the Township of North Brunswick and the Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services. Donate a box of pasta or a can of sauce to the North Brunswick Food Bank for the chance to win a gift card. Located off of Boyd Parkway near Independence Boulevard.

Take Dad on a Dinner Cruise

See the sights of NYC from the water at twilight on a cruise out of Lincoln Harbor Marina in Weehawken. See more information here.

Dad's Day Train Rides

Yes, some dads love trains. My father was one of them. From the Whippany Railway Museum, Whippany you can treat your father to a 45-minute, round-trip ride that travels The Whippanong Trail where George Washington’s armies were in the winter of 1779.

If your dad loves trains and history he'll love this for sure. This happens from 1 pm to 4 pm at 1 Railroad Plaza, Route 10 West & Whippany Road in Whippany.

