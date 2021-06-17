Full crowds will be back for Rutgers football

When Rutgers football kicks off the 2021 season on Sep. 2nd, a full crowd will be allowed to attend at SHI Stadium, the school announced.

Attendance had been limited last year to just a handful of family members; the last full capacity game the Scarlet Knights hosted was in November of 2019 against Michigan State. SHI Stadium, home of the Rutgers football team holds 52,454 spectators.

In addition to the Temple game, Rutgers has home games against Delaware, Ohio State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Maryland. On the road, the Scarlet Knights will play Syracuse, Michigan, Northwestern, Illinois, Indiana, and Penn State.

Expectations are high that Rutgers will be able to build on their three Big Ten conference wins last season in the return of Greg Schiano; they finished ahead of both Michigan and Michigan State, although they went winless at home. They hadn’t won a single Big Ten game the year prior.

According to NJ.com, the Thursday night game against Temple will be the Scarlet Knights first Thursday night home game since their famous Louisville showdown in 2012, https://www.nj.com/rutgersfootball/2021/05/kickoff-times-for-6-rutgers-football-games-set-including-season-opener-vs-temple.html

Tailgating and the Scarlet Walk will also be back for the 2021 season as things get back to normal. Rutgers was allowed to host 5,000 fans for the Spring game, a decision that drew criticism since on person graduations were canceled due to the pandemic.

Since Gov. Murphy had lifted most attendance restrictions it had been previously announced that the Jets and Giants would be allowed to have full crowds at MetLife Stadium for the upcoming season.

