Fugitive sought for alleged sexual assault of kids in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY – Hudson County prosecutors are seeking a fugitive who has been charged with multiple sexual assaults of children.

An arrest warrant has been issued accusing Will Salomon-Lopez, 42, of Jersey City of three counts of second-degree sexual assault by contact, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and three counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said the case being investigated by the office’s Special Victims Unit involves sexual assaults that allegedly occurred in a Jersey City residence on multiple occasions and involved multiple juvenile victims who were acquainted with the suspect as a family friend.

The most recent of the alleged sexual assaults occurred in April.

Salomon-Lopez is described as a shorter man with a medium build, and prosecutors say he may be known by another alias.

People with information about his location are asked to call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit at 201-915-1234 or leave an anonymous tip on the office’s website. Investigators say any information provided will be kept confidential.

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.

