Fugitive applies for job at sheriff’s office — and other dumb NJ criminals

Authorities say Zyeama Y. Johnson was a fugitive from justice who thought why not apply for a job at the Hudson County Sheriff's Office? It didn't end well for her.

According to Sheriff Frank Schillari, she was wanted in Pennsylvania on fraud charges as well as having 10 outstanding bench warrants in Jersey City when she applied for a security guard position with the department. That’s the very department that handles fugitive cases, mind you.

Police say she was called in under the premise of a job interview and walked right into the hands of arresting officers. Brilliant.

New Jersey is no slouch when it comes to dumb criminals. We’ve had our share.

Example. If it’s 1:30 in the morning and you had a dispute with a taxi driver and wanted a ride to Burger King (were they even open?) and you know you have marijuana in your possession back when it was illegal, would you flag down a police officer and ask him for a ride? Police say a Hackettstown man did back in 2014 and got himself arrested.

Then there were the guys who police say stole a Dover rock band’s recognizable equipment and posted the stolen merch for sale on eBay. A dedicated Our Marvelous Lives fan spotted the familiar amp and turned them in.

How about a guy in Linden who couldn’t find his keys at 3:30 a.m. and waved down police to help? Authorities say he began pulling items from his pockets to show he couldn’t find those keys and out of his pants right in front of the officers fell a nice bag filled with cocaine. Police say they then found four additional bags and arrested him.

No word on the keys.

