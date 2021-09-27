From Shore gift shops to high-end restaurants — More NJ small businesses

In order to help our friends in NJ small businesses who have been crushed by immoral lockdowns and bad policy that predated the COVID panic, we started "Small Business Monday" brought to us by our good friends at www.vcssoftware.com

Small businesses ranging from gift shops to high-end restaurants topped the calls today. Here are a few that you need to check out!

Harvest in Farmingdale

Classico Tomato Pies in West Windsor

Phoenix Acupuncture in South Orange

Yhanne's House of Cheesecake in Clayton

Pawsome University in Monmouth County

GET WET Power Washing in Forked River

Serenity Shells in Asbury Park

Distinctive Interior Design in Marlton

Soul Bowls in Scotch Plains

Jim's Jarhead Jerky in Medford

HappiNest Antiques in Whitehouse Station

Beach Tavern in Monmouth Beach

Klee's Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights

