From Shore gift shops to high-end restaurants — More NJ small businesses
In order to help our friends in NJ small businesses who have been crushed by immoral lockdowns and bad policy that predated the COVID panic, we started "Small Business Monday" brought to us by our good friends at www.vcssoftware.com
Small businesses ranging from gift shops to high-end restaurants topped the calls today. Here are a few that you need to check out!
Harvest in Farmingdale
Classico Tomato Pies in West Windsor
Phoenix Acupuncture in South Orange
Yhanne's House of Cheesecake in Clayton
Pawsome University in Monmouth County
GET WET Power Washing in Forked River
Serenity Shells in Asbury Park
Distinctive Interior Design in Marlton
Soul Bowls in Scotch Plains
Jim's Jarhead Jerky in Medford
HappiNest Antiques in Whitehouse Station
Beach Tavern in Monmouth Beach
Klee's Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.
