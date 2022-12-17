From scrapple to disco fries: 15 absolute best diners in Southern NJ

What would South Jersey be without diners?

Many are open late and the menus are typically huge. Breakfast at 8 a.m. or 8 p.m is no problem.

Scrapple or spaghetti, turkey clubs or strawberry shortcake, pancakes or fried shrimp, it's all up for grabs depending on what you are in the mood for. And after a few stops, the servers will usually know you by name.

As more and more chain restaurants dot the landscape, diners in our region are still going strong. They're like an old friend.

Many are decked-out in chrome and neon, but a few have been modernized and elevated.

Whatever you are craving, stop by a diner, grab a cup of coffee, and enjoy a great meal whether it's the middle of the day or the middle of the night.

We took to the internet to create a list of some of the best diners in South Jersey — not an easy task to do. Based on comments, reviews, and chatter online, we narrowed our list down to the 15 best diners in the region.

