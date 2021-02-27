From Newark to JFK in under 20 minutes — It’s coming to Jersey

Imagine being at Newark Airport and your flight to your very important meeting or your family vacation destination has been cancelled and there’s no other flight at Newark that you can take. You look it up and see that JFK Airport in New York has a flight in 2 hours. How are you going to make it?

Well United Airlines just put an order in for air taxis that will take you to JFK with a trip that will take less than 20 minutes. This Air Taxi or helicopter is an electric chopper that can go up to 150 miles and hour and serves a radius of 60 miles. You can park at Newark take a flight out of JFK without the hassle of driving there. Same goes with LaGuardia airport.

Get our free mobile app

If you get stranded out of town and your Newark flight is cancelled and your car is at Newark. Hop on a JFK or LaGuardia flight and take the air taxi to Newark when you land.

The driving distance between Newark and JFK is close to 40 miles, with light traffic you can make it in about 1 hour and 15 minutes, with heavy rush hour traffic you’re looking at close to 2 hours. These new air taxis put you at the airport in less than 20 minutes. Looks like a great alternative.

United Airlines has placed a $1 billion dollar order with Archer, the manufacturer of the air taxis and it looks like production will begin in 2023 with delivery and operation in 2024.

There’s no word on what the passenger cost will be. Get ready to be moved quickly.

Step Inside RHONJ Melissa Gorga's Toms River, NJ Home With a Breathtaking View