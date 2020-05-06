NJ’s biggest air carrier planning big cutbacks

United Airlines plans to cut 34,000 management and administrative jobs by October 1 of this year. What this means for the many pilots, flight attendants and other United employees that live here in New Jersey is not good. They're being told to take 20 unpaid days off and 30% of them will be laid off anyway.

Most people in central Jersey fly United out of Newark's Liberty International for much of their air travel. What will that mean for your travel, when things get back to whatever the "new normal" is? Word is United will become a smaller carrier if cuts go this way. The world we lived in two months ago is no more. What our new world we will live in will likely come with more limitations in ways we can only imagine now.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​