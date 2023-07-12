From Buttzville to Beaverville: Dirtiest town names in NJ
Here at New Jersey 101.5, we like to keep things high-minded and informative. It's our goal as your trusted source for what matters in New Jersey.
It's a goal we're totally missing with this post.
So without further ado — the dirtiest town names in New Jersey. Enjoy. We won't tell anyone.
- 1
Dicktown
It's part of Winslow Township. The residents prefer you call it "Richardtown."
- 2
Buttzville
An unincorporated community in White Township, in Warren County, It's already the butt of every joke.
- 3
Nutley
Maybe Chris Christie would have something to say about the people in this Essex County township:
- 4
Fort Dix
The place really grows on you.
- 5
Wildwood
It's not the size of a boardwalk that counts. But Wildwood's is pretty long. We're just saying.
- 6
Loveladies
It's part of Long Beach Township, in Ocean County. It's also, we presume, the best place to try Tinder.
- 7
Ho-Ho-Kus
I saw mommy kissing Santa Clause in Ho-Ho-Kus. That Ho-Ho-Kus.
- 8
Beaverville
Ah, Beaverville, in Southampton Township. Home to the busy beavers.
- 9
Middlesex
Every fifth-grader in Central Jersey, and several New Jersey 101.5 staffers, giggle at this borough's name.
- 10
Frenchtown
Ooh-la-la. Mwah.
- 11
Clinton
"I did not have sexual relations with that woman."