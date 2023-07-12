From Buttzville to Beaverville: Dirtiest town names in NJ

Here at New Jersey 101.5, we like to keep things high-minded and informative. It's our goal as your trusted source for what matters in New Jersey.

It's a goal we're totally missing with this post.

So without further ado — the dirtiest town names in New Jersey. Enjoy. We won't tell anyone.

  • 1

    Dicktown

    It's part of Winslow Township. The residents prefer you call it "Richardtown."

  • 2

    Buttzville

    An unincorporated community in White Township,  in Warren County, It's already the butt of every joke.

  • 3

    Nutley

    Maybe Chris Christie would have something to say about the people in this Essex County township:

  • 4

    Fort Dix

    The place really grows on you.

  • 5

    Wildwood

    It's not the size of a boardwalk that counts. But Wildwood's is pretty long. We're just saying.

  • 6

    Loveladies

    It's part of Long Beach Township, in Ocean County. It's also, we presume, the best place to try Tinder.

  • 7

    Ho-Ho-Kus

    I saw mommy kissing Santa Clause in Ho-Ho-Kus. That Ho-Ho-Kus.

  • 8

    Beaverville

    Ah, Beaverville, in Southampton Township. Home to the busy beavers.

  • 9

    Middlesex

    Every fifth-grader in Central Jersey, and several New Jersey 101.5 staffers, giggle at this borough's name.

  • 10

    Frenchtown

    Ooh-la-la. Mwah.

  • 11

    Clinton

    "I did not have sexual relations with that woman."

