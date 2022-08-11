From 2A to 4C: The best salons in NJ for curly hair

Source Adobe Stock

I personally have never been to a curly hair salon or even had a stylist that specializes in naturally curly hair. For a long time, I have straightened my hair and fought my curls, but recently I’ve been trying to embrace my curls.

I personally do not even know where to begin when it comes to styling my hair. But as I mentioned, I am trying to embrace my curls. So I have decided to set out on a journey to "figure out my hair" — and I know I am not alone in my curly hair frustration, so I thought I would share my journey with all of you as it happens.

Source Adobe Stock
Styling curly hair can be very difficult but the thing I have read that helps the most is having a stylist that specializes in curls. These stylists will be able to style your hair based on your curl pattern and curl type.

I have been really considering getting my hair cut by a specialist lately. One thing I have been told is that a lot of these stylists will cut your curly hair dry.

To me this was unheard of, I have always got my hair cut when it was wet. But I started to think about it and realized it made sense. My curls when they are wet look NOTHING like they do when they are dry. I could see why most stylists probably struggle cutting wet curly hair because you won’t know where the curl will fall once it dries.

There are a lot of different types of Curly Cuts, this article by The Mestiza Muse should help you figure out which one is right for you.

Source Adobe Stock
As I mentioned I have been looking for myself and I have tried to make this as easy as possible for you…. I have read lots of recommendations and reviews. And before I give you my list, and you run off and book an appointment, please read the reviews for yourself, and see what type of curly cut methods they use. Underneath the name of some of the salons you will see suggestions of which stylists to ask for, these are based on what I found in online reviews (I cannot guaranteed they still work there or will have availability to see you).

Also as I said PLEASE take the time to review the salon on your own before booking an appointment, in all seriousness but also with a smile on my face, I take no responsibility for a bad hair cut. I am only hoping for good outcomes here, and if you do decide to check out one of these salons, please send me a message and pictures please!

Without further ado, based on what I read, I believe these are the best salons (in no specific order) to get a curly cut in New Jersey:

JoeMiguel Salons in Elizabeth and Union

Union Stylists to ask for based on reviews: Alanna Mateo, or Oriana Perez

Reviews References: Vagaro Reviews; Salon mentioned in Reddit Thread

Elizabeth - Stylist to ask for Vicky C or Jose Luis Gomez

Reviews Referenced: Vagaro Reviews; Salon mentioned in Reddit Thread; Yelp Reviews

JoeMiguel Salons in Union via Google Maps
Utopia Salon and Day Spa in Westfield

Stylists to ask for based on reviews: Nubia

Reviews Referenced: Yelp Reviews; Best Pros In Town ; Rave review on this Reddit Thread; Salon mentioned in Reddit Thread; mentioned in another Reddit Thread ; Even more info and a review from one Redditor in this Reddit Thread 

Utopia Salon and Day Spa in Westfield via Google Maps
Patricia Perry Salon in Westfield

Stylists to ask for based on reviews: Jen or Patricia

References Reviewed: Mane ReviewsBest Pros In Town ReviewsYelp Reviews; Facebook Reviews

Utopia Salon in Westfield via Google Maps
91 South Salon and Spa in Berlin

Stylists to ask for based on reviews: Emily

Reviews Referenced: Yelp Reviews, Facebook Reviews and Photos

91 South Salon and Spa in Berlin via Google Maps
Personal Expressions in Haddonfield

Stylists to ask for based on reviews: Rebekah or Metta

Reviews Referenced: Yelp Reviews; Facebook Reviews;  Recommended in this Reddit Thread; Also recommended in this Reddit Thread

Personal Expressions in Haddonfield via Google Maps
Sunny’s Hair Studio in Haddon Heights

Stylists to ask for based on reviews: Christina

Reviews Referenced; Yelp Reviews; Best Pros in Town; Facebook Reviews;  Stylist mentioned in this Reddit Thread

Sunny’s Hair Studio in Haddon Heights via Google Maps
The Graceful Hairstylist - Independent Hairstylist in Cedar Knolls

Reviews Referenced: Mentioned in Reddit Thread

Also check out their Instagram, it is worth the click.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jordan Jansson. Any opinions expressed are her own.

