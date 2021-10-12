Frightening crimes: Most wanted fugitives in Morris County, NJ

Have you seen these nine fugitives from Morris County?

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these wanted suspects is asked to contact the Fugitive Unit at 973-285-6300 or the Morris County Communications Center at 973-285-2900.

Jason Adams

Jason Adams

A homeless man who was last known to live in the Hanover Township area. He is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault.

Jorge Cortez-Fuentes

Jorge Cortez-Fuentes

His last known address is Clark Street, Dover. He is wanted on two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Gerardo Fernandez

Gerardo Fernandez

His last known address is William Street, Dover. He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and contempt-violation of a court order.

Phoukham Khenthasouvannay

Phoukham 'Phoo' Khenthasouvannay

His last known address is North Plainfield. He is wanted on charges of criminal sexual assault on a child and second-degree child endangerment.

Elin Hernando Lopez-Estrada

Elin Hernando Lopez-Estrada

His last known address is Roxbury. He is wanted on an aggravated assault charge.

Juan Ramirez-Rendon

Juan 'Manuel Ramoz' Ramirez-Rendon

His last known address is Union Street, Wharton. He is wanted on charges of attempted murder, carjacking and kidnapping.

Agostin Ramos-Ortiz

Agostin Ramos-Ortiz

His last known address is Montville. He is wanted on an attempted murder charge.

Abdallah Sahili

Abdallah Sahili

His last known address is Boonton. He is wanted on sexual assault and child welfare endangerment charges.

Carlos Urbina

Carlos Urbina

His last known address is Palisade Plaza, Cliffside Park. He is wanted on charges of second-degree sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.