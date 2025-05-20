Where is that line between being a friendly stranger and being intrusive and overly familiar? According to a study three New Jersey towns know exactly where that line is and have in fact landed on a list that will make them proud.

A survey of over 3,000 travelers done by AMFM ranked U.S. cities and towns by the kindness of their residents. Travelers were asked to keep track of how often a stranger gave a friendly nod or quick smile and a hello.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Now New Jersey isn’t exactly known for its warmth. Mind your business, don’t make eye contact could be our state motto. So before I tell you our impressive towns and their rankings, here are the top five nationally:

1️⃣ Hilo, Hawaii

2️⃣ Conway, South Carolina

3️⃣ Greer, South Carolina

4️⃣ Temple, Texas

5️⃣ Sanford, North Carolina

There are three New Jersey towns friendly enough to strangers to salvage our good name.

New Jersey’s kindest towns

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Bridgeton

The survey says Bridgeton has a quiet friendliness that runs deep and is the type of place where eye contact is made, doors are held, and people still ask how you’re doing.

The town may fly under the radar, but the warmth here is unmistakable.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Vineland

Vineland is surrounded by farmland and wide open skies - and its people are said to be just as open-hearted.

From the locally loved Landis Avenue to Giampietro Park, this is a place where folks greet you with warmth and are always ready to point out the best pizza joint or hidden gem in town.

It’s also home to the Delsea Drive-in, which is so nostalgic it just sounds friendly.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Phillipsburg

Finally there’s Phillipsburg. Located along the Delaware River, Phillipsburg has a proud, blue-collar spirit and a genuine kindness. People here are said to be quick to help - whether you’re asking for directions or browsing shops near South Main Street.

So there you have it New Jersey. We do have enough kindness to make a national list. Ayyyy, just don’t talk about it too much! We don’t want America thinking we lost our edge.

NJ Street Fairs are back! See the latest 2025 schedule Please check back often as additional street fairs may be added or revised as the year progresses. All New Jersey street fairs are listed in date order. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Jersey Shore restaurant is a waterfront hidden gem Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Great new restaurant in a beautiful Jersey town Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.