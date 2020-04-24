Friday NJ weather: Scattered rain continues for most of the day

Weather in a word for Friday: Wet. Not a washout though, with some breaks of dry skies along the way. And things dry out nicely for the start of the weekend too.

From the pouring rain overnight, rainfall across the state has averaged about a half-inch so far. The heaviest, steadiest rain is behind us now. And as of this writing (5:30 a.m.) we've entered a relative lull across the state, with only sprinkles and drizzle around. But I will see a few more "blobs" of steady-ish rain through the rest of Friday morning through Friday early afternoon. After about 2 p.m., we'll slowly start to dry out, with lingering showers from Friday mid afternoon through Friday early evening. Drier conditions and clearer skies will take over after about 6 p.m.

Amidst the raindrops, it will be cloudy and misty and breezy and cool. Temperatures will only tick up a few degrees, topping out near 50 degrees. About 15 degrees below normal for late April.

Friday night will turn mostly clear and chilly. Lows will bottom out around 40 degrees. A freeze seems a bit of a stretch, but I could see a light frost in the state's coldest sections.

Saturday is looking good! We'll enjoy dry and mild weather during the day. Morning sunshine will eventually give way to building clouds Saturday afternoon. High temperatures should reach into the lower to mid 60s for most of the state. However, with a breeze coming off the (cool) ocean, the Jersey Shore will likely get stuck in the 50s.

Our next storm system arrives soon enough, with showers creeping in Saturday night. Another batch of periodic steady rain is likely for the first half of Sunday. Once again, the risk for anything severe and/or wintry will be low — although there may be some downpours and/or rumbles of thunder.

I have to keep lingering showers in the forecast for Sunday afternoon, along with a brisk northeasterly wind gusting to 30 mph. High temperatures will be dictated by a warm front that will partially lift through New Jersey. I think we'll be stuck in the 50s through northern and central NJ, with 60s bubbling up into South Jersey. (I can't pinpoint exactly where that warm-cool line ends up any more specifically than that.)

Monday will also be showery and cloudy and breezy. And cool too, with highs only in the lower to (maybe) mid 50s.

Another bright spot coming up is Tuesday. I'm favoring a mostly sunny and mild day, with highs bumping into the lower to mid 60s.

The long-range forecast diverges, depending on which model (GFS vs. Euro) you believe. Another storm system will impact New Jersey to close out April, around the Wednesday-Thursday time frame. The effects of that rain on temperatures, however, is unknown. At the very least, I'm seeing temperatures hitting seasonable levels through late next week. The other solution would potentially put 80 degrees over the Garden State for the first weekend of May. Wouldn't that be nice?!

Have a good weekend. Be safe and be healthy, my friends!

