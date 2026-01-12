At the start of January, some people try to better themselves with New Year's resolutions. Many aim to eat healthier than they had in the year prior.

Well, we’re a few weeks into 2026, have you been able to keep up eating better?

Whether you’ve been successful so far or if you’ve fallen into old habits and want to get back on track, I have the perfect restaurant for you.

Fresh&co

Fresh&co is a fast-casual restaurant known for it’s healthy meal options.

They’re opening their third Garden State location in Morristown with a special grand opening this week.

Fresh&co Morristown opens Jan. 13 at 10:00 a.m.

According to their grand opening announcement, customers will be able to enjoy $7 chef-designed salads, chef-designed bowls, and market table plates.

The meals are made fresh and flavorful with the intention to fuel your day.

We can’t wait to serve the Morristown community and become your new go-to for fresh, feel-good food.

The chain has breakfast, lunch, and dinner options for vegans, vegetarians, those who are gluten-free, and meat-eaters alike, made in-house daily.

Just some of what they offer includes salads, grain bowls, panini melts, soups, salads, and various beverages.

Fresh&co Morristown is located at 35 Headquarters Plaza in Morristown, NJ.

They will be open from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.

The family-owned restaurant group has two other locations in the Garden State:

- 1 Gateway Center, 245-281 Market St. in Newark, NJ

- 21 E Broad St. in Westfield, NJ

Go in hungry and prepared for a healthy, tasty meal.

