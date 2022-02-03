Freehold, NJ restaurant named one of nation’s most romantic

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, OpenTable has put out a list of the most romantic restaurants in the country for 2022.

The list was put together using over one million reviews from Open Table users, so if you don’t have Valentine's days plans yet: you may want to keep reading.

Two restaurants were located right here in the Garden State, one was the Washington Inn in Cape May. The other is 618, which is located in my hometown of Freehold, so of course I'm feeling some local pride!

618 is located on Park Ave in downtown Freehold. After almost three thousand reviews on OpenTable, it boasts a five star rating!

The atmosphere alone could lend itself to being the most romantic place around with atmospheric lighting and a gorgeous fireplace in the center of the dining area. It’s so nice that I know people who have actually held their weddings at the venue. If that's not romantic, I don't know what is.

The restaurant even has a special four-course menu prepared for Valentine's day and it sounds delicious, you can read about the details here. Fair warning: your mouth will be watering. Each course comes with a wine tasting to pair with the meal.

In addition to their wines, they have a fun cocktail selection, including their zodiac-specific menu. Per their website, it contains “twelve unique cocktails created to fit your individual personality. Each cocktail is its own experience.”

618's hours are:

Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 4 to 11 p.m.

Sunday 2 to 9 p.m.

Keep an eye out for another restaurant to open in Old Bridge under the same ownership. “Forno,” an Italian restaurant, is set to open sometime soon.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

13 Valentine's Day cards we need in New Jersey

Check out the most expensive home for sale in Somerset County