Freehold, NJ bridal shop sues Uber over missing bridal dresses

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — A bridal shop has filed a lawsuit over seven dresses that were never delivered by someone who faked being an Uber driver. The lawsuit accuses the company of lax safety compliance.

The lawsuit filed by Azaria Bridal in the Freehold Raceway Mall said the store arranged with a man who identified himself as "Torrey" to deliver dresses between January and May 2022. On May 17, the shop gave "Torrey" seven dresses to bring to a seamstress.

They were never delivered, according to the lawsuit, and the driver disappeared along with the dresses meant to be worn during weddings later in the month.

Attempts to contact "Torrey" by the shop and Freehold Township police using the Uber app were unsuccessful. The telephone number in his profile was for another driver. The plates he put on the GMC Yukon he drove were registered to another person.

The retail value of the dresses is $4,127 with a replacement cost of over $6,000, according to the lawsuit. But the damage to the company's reputation is worse.

"Azaria's reputation with the customers who purchased these dresses was damaged by Uber's theft. Azaria's reputation in the community was damaged by Uber's theft," the lawsuit states.

No vetting process, lawsuit says

The lawsuit claims the car was registered to another person who did not drive a Yukon and blasted the company for not properly vetting drivers.

"Uber's pretense that passengers can protect themselves by checking the driver's name and plate number before riding is a complete sham. Uber did not vet 'Torrey,' not verify his plays, nor conform his vehicle prior to allowing him to solicit riders on the Uber app," wrote the lawsuit.

The lawsuit accuses Uber of lax background checks done by another company and attempting to "silence media coverage" of "unfortunate" events.

The wedding store seeks a judgment against Uber, compensatory & punitive damages, costs, interest and attorneys fees.

An Uber spokesman told New Jersey 101.5 the company does not comment on pending litigation.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

