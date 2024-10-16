Blood supply impacted by storms — you can donate at this NJ mall

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — You can help save a life, in between your clothes shopping and dinner.

In the face of a national need for blood donations, Freehold Raceway Mall is hosting a blood drive on Monday, Oct. 21.

The event, which is being conducted in partnership with New Jersey Blood Services, is open to walk-ins, but appointments are encouraged.

New Jersey Blood Supply is making an urgent appeal for donors, to help this region and others, as the nation continues to deal with interruptions from recent hurricane activity in southern states.

Extreme weather has cancelled blood drives and impacted operations at blood centers.

According to America's Blood Centers, more than 40% of the blood centers in North America that have reported a supply level are working with a blood supply of less than three days.

Blood drive at Freehold Raceway Mall

⚫ Monday, Oct. 21

⚫ 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

⚫ Macy's, lower level

To schedule an appointment, use this form or call New Jersey Blood Services at 800-933-2566.

