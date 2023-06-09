Major music acts making summer stops at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden, NJ
The amphitheater in Camden is the "Philly" stop for many major music acts who either can't or don't feel the need to fill stadiums for their shows.
Today, the indoor/outdoor venue at 1 Harbour Blvd. is known as Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. You may know it as BB&T Pavilion ... or Susquehanna Bank Center ... or Waterfront Music Pavilion. Or perhaps you'll never stop referring to the venue as the Tweeter Center.
As per usual, some of the biggest names in music have included the riverfront venue as one of their tour stops this upcoming summer.
Below is a list of the bigger music acts that are scheduled to take the stage in 2023.
June 23: Luke Bryan
July 16: Matchbox Twenty
July 18: Avenged Sevenfold
July 21-22: Dave Matthews Band
July 23: Bret Michaels
July 25: Post Malone
July 28: Godsmack/Staind
July 30: Snoop Dogg/Wiz Khalifa/Too $hort & More
Aug. 2: Pantera
Aug. 6: Fall Out Boy
Aug. 12: 50 Cent
Aug. 20: Sublime with Rome/Slightly Stoopid
Aug. 29: Nickelback
Sept. 17: ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd
