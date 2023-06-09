The amphitheater in Camden is the "Philly" stop for many major music acts who either can't or don't feel the need to fill stadiums for their shows.

Today, the indoor/outdoor venue at 1 Harbour Blvd. is known as Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. You may know it as BB&T Pavilion ... or Susquehanna Bank Center ... or Waterfront Music Pavilion. Or perhaps you'll never stop referring to the venue as the Tweeter Center.

As per usual, some of the biggest names in music have included the riverfront venue as one of their tour stops this upcoming summer.

Below is a list of the bigger music acts that are scheduled to take the stage in 2023.

June 23: Luke Bryan

2023 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 Luke Bryan (Getty Images for Stagecoach) loading...

July 16: Matchbox Twenty

July 18: Avenged Sevenfold

July 21-22: Dave Matthews Band

Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival - Show Dave Matthews Band (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images On Location) loading...

July 23: Bret Michaels

July 25: Post Malone

Times Square New Year's Eve 2020 Celebration Post Malone (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) loading...

July 28: Godsmack/Staind

July 30: Snoop Dogg/Wiz Khalifa/Too $hort & More

2023 Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend Snoop Dogg performs at Shaq's Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort early on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) loading...

Aug. 2: Pantera

Aug. 6: Fall Out Boy

The 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented By Capital One - Show Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs onstage at the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on January 14, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio) loading...

Aug. 12: 50 Cent

Aug. 20: Sublime with Rome/Slightly Stoopid

Aug. 29: Nickelback

Sept. 17: ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd

2023 Stagecoach Festival - Day 1 Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 28, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) loading...

