Freebies you can get just for being vaccinated

You wouldn't know it by Gov. Murphy's tepid announcement for a "major" reopening plan, but things are looking up for New Jersey. As of Tuesday the transmission rate of the virus that causes COVID-19 is at 0.88, meaning the virus has been dying out. The rolling seven day average of new cases is down once again. And more and more people are getting vaccinated in New Jersey. Over 4 million have received at least their first shot, and more than 2,800,000 have been fully vaccinated.

The state's goal is to have 70% of the eligible adult population vaccinated by the end of June, something Murphy says we're on track to do.

Now, what if you don't want to receive a COVID vaccine? Is it in society's better interest? All signs point to yes. Should you be forced? Absolutely not. Yet private industry in a desire to get everything opened up and back to normal as soon as possible has taken it upon itself to push for vaccinations through incentives.

Remember when Krispy Kreme did this? They announced weeks ago that they will give you a free glazed doughnut every day if you show your vaccine card. Well, they're not alone.

White Castle announced that now until the end of May they will give anyone who shows proof of vaccination a free dessert-on-a-stick. Just like Krispy Kreme, no other purchase is necessary.

Nathan's Famous in Coney Island is giving a free hot dog if you come in the same day you are vaccinated and show them your card. It's only at their Coney Island location and I'm not sure how long this promotion is lasting.

Sam Adams is in the middle of a promotion until May 15 where the first 10,000 people who post proof they've been vaccinated on Instagram or Twitter with #ShotForSam will get $7 through Cash App. You guessed it. That's what it would cost for a cold, refreshing Sam Adams.

Now I want everything to get back to normal as much as the next guy. But whether to take a vaccine only authorized for emergency use is a serious matter. Should you really make such a decision based on a free beer and glazed doughnut? Seems to me almost everyone has made up their mind one way or the other about taking or not taking this vaccine. If you've deliberated to the point you're so split down the middle that a free dessert will sway you then I think you haven't deliberated properly. Kind of makes a mockery of the whole thing, don't you think?

The supply is finally there. If the demand does not follow, so be it. The tragedy of COVID-19 was people dying who had no way to protect themselves. If you choose the virus over the vaccine because you think Bill Gates is tracking you then science did what it could for you. Let’s leave free hot dogs out of it.

