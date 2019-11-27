Free Uber Rides For Thanksgiving Eve

The night before Thanksgiving is notorious for drinking; family and friends come in from out of town and want to celebrate together. Well, Uber is taking some of the stress out of getting home by offering free rides of $10 or less in much of New Jersey.

According to the Woodbridge version of Patch.com, the rides will be available in the following towns: Middlesex, Somerset Monmouth, Ocean, Mercer, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic, Gloucester, Cumberland, Salem and Cape May as long as they are booked between 10 PM Wednesday and 3 AM Thursday. If the fare is more than $10, then $10 will be deducted from the fare. In order to take advantage of the discount, you need the following code: "SAFERIDENJ19"; put it in the promo/code part of the app. Have fun!

