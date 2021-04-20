Summer is just around the corner, which for my family means it’s time to decide which beach we’ll be parking our foldable chairs at until further notice. Going to the beach is relaxing, but there’s nothing worse than finally getting on the beach and realizing you've forgotten your beach pass. You can avoid that this summer, however, by visiting one of these free beaches.

The first place where you can beach with no fee is Atlantic City. This one took me by surprise as the close-by beaches are often the biggest sticklers for passes. Atlantic City is a great place to spend the summer if you are looking for adventure as there is plenty of food, shopping and other activities inches from the water.

The next beach is for those who prefer a quieter, more relaxed experience at the beach. The Highlands beach in Sandy Hook has both bay and river beaches, both of which are beautiful options and the perfect place to have a sunset picnic as well. Highlands beach is also known for its delicious seafood spots, which will be serving up the freshest catches all summer long.

If your dog is like your second child, this last beach is for you. Ideal beach in Middleton is dog friendly, and located by the bay. Throughout the summer people often take boats out here, as the water is calm and more relaxed than the ocean. The beach also has public basketball courts, so you can work up a sweat and jump into the refreshing water immediately after.

