Free lead screenings available to South Jersey children this October
⚫Through Virtua Health
⚫Throughout October
⚫Lead contamination a serious issue
CAMDEN — Throughout the month in October, expect to see Virtua’s Pediatric Mobile Services Program out and about in South Jersey.
By serving the medically underserved in parts of Gloucester, Camden and Burlington counties, the hope is to help with early detection and access to routine exams; children up to age six have access to this full-equipped van on wheels
One of the many recurring free services in October: lead screenings.
SEE MORE: NJ water utility announces plans to replace all lead pipes by 2031
Lead is found all around us: drinking water running through lead pipes, soil, beauty products, old furniture, some paints and more.
“Lead contamination has been an issue for a very long time, particularly in underserved communities. Fourteen percent of children living in communities that lack accessible healthcare services have elevated lead levels, compared to 2.5% nationally,” Virtua’s Director of Pediatric Rehabilitation Services Maria Emerson said.
SEE MORE: Does your home have lead paint? NJ map measures your risk
Continued, years-long lead exposure can build up to lead poisoning; lead has the power to negatively impact a child’s central nervous system and brain, leading to “irreversible damage,” according to Virtua Health.
The mobile service is a pain-free process. A licensed professional will do a finger prick, with results announced in a few minutes.
Call 609-304-0151 to set up an appointment.
List of lead screenings this month
Oct. 8: Mi Casita Daycare-South at 551 Spruce St., Camden, 9 a.m. – noon
Oct. 11: KIPP Hatch Middle School at 1875 Park Blvd., Camden, 9 a.m. – noon
Oct. 15: Catto School at 3100 Westfield Ave., Camden, 9 a.m. – noon
Oct. 16: Acelero Learning Center at 331 Grand Ave, Camden, 9 a.m. – noon
Oct. 17: CB Lamb School at 46 School House Rd., Wrightstown, 9 a.m. – noon
Oct. 18: Dudley Elementary School at 2250 Berwick St., Camden, 9 a.m. – noon
Oct. 22: Forest Hill Elementary School at 1625 Wildwood Ave., Camden, 9 a.m. – noon
Oct. 29: Yorkship Elementary at 1251 Collings Ave., Camden, 9 a.m. – noon
Oct. 31: Acelero Learning Center at 1700 Pierce Ave., Camden, 9 a.m. – noon
Report a correction | Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz
New Jersey's smallest towns by population
Gallery Credit: Michael Symons