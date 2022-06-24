Free concerts all summer long in the Wildwoods

The Wildwoods will be offering free concerts across three different venues this summer.

The concerts are free and will be performed in Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, and North Wildwood, taking place on Sundays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Here’s the distribution of the shows:

On Thursday nights, enjoy Music in the Plaza at the Byrne Plaza in downtown Wildwood:

Bring your dancing shoes, as well as a blanket or beach chair. Come early and visit the Downtown Wildwood shops and restaurants. Have dinner, or order takeout and picnic in the Plaza! Don't forget ice cream for dessert!

On Wednesdays and Saturdays, it’s the Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series, held at Centennial Park in Wildwood Crest, starting at 7:30 each night. This weekend is the kickoff with Magical Mystery Doors, performing many of the most popular songs by the Beatles, Led Zeppelin and the Doors

For the Concert Under the Stars, head to the Lou Booth Amphitheatre in North Wildwood on Saturdays, starting July 2 with the Fabulous Greaseband.

Finally, there are the Fox Park Amphitheater concerts on Sundays at Fox Park in Wildwood starting July 3 with Frontiers, a Journey tribute band; on July 10, it’s Captain Jack, a Billy Joel tribute band; and on July 17, it’s Don’t Call Me Francis, which might be the best band name ever (at least for Stripes’ fans).

You are advised to bring a blanket or lawn chair for all the concerts, which I repeat, are all free.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.