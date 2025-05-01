Picture red diner-style booths and checkered flooring. Imagine a nostalgic vibe like a classic soda shop.

It’s a retro steakburger joint started by two brothers, Bill and Randy Simon, more than 20 years ago.

Freddy Simon was their father, and he was a veteran who served in World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. To pay him tribute, they named the chain after him.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is now up to over 500 locations around the country, but only four in New Jersey.

Toms River, Linden, Burlington, and Cinnaminson. A fifth location is about to open in Central Jersey, and it will be the first in Middlesex County. Planned for quite some time, North Brunswick is finally getting one.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

“My plan was always to open as many Freddy’s as I could,” said North Brunswick franchisee Ethan Coleman, who happens to own the Linden location as well. “There’s a lot of new development in North Brunswick between the train station, other restaurants, and apartments, so it’s a growing area with a lot of traffic.”

It opens sometime in June. Look for them at 2418 Route 1, North Brunswick.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Never heard of Freddy’s?

Let’s walk you through it.

Imagine succulent steakburgers, crafted from premium beef and seasoned with a proprietary blend. Other menu items include the Original Double with cheese, mustard, onion, and pickles, and the Prime Rib Steakburger with two patties, prime rib, Swiss cheese, sautéed portobello mushrooms, grilled onions, and garlic aioli.

The menu also has chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, beef hot dogs, and sides like onion rings, tater tots, cheese curds, and Freddy’s signature fries, which are slightly thicker shoestring fries.

If this hasn't already made you hungry, I don’t know what to tell you. Fans of Freddy’s even come with a name. They’re called Fredheads. I hear it’s pretty easy, and tasty, to become one.

The best restaurants in New Jersey according to the experts Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

These are some of the 10 best restaurants in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

20 Great Jersey hangout bars in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈