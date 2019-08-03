Join me for another Big Joe Henry Variety Show on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, Wednesday night, Aug 7!

This week I welcome musical guest Academy Award winner Franke Previte (I Had The Time Of My Life) with Broadway star singer and dancer Lisa Sherman. Comedy from the very funny Peter Sasso. Plus a very special appearance by Miss New Jersey, Jade Glab. The lovely Jasmine will be there and as always we'll play stump the Big Band with Pat Guadagno & The Big Band featuring special guest Bobby Bandiera!

Bring your beach chairs, family and friends and join us for a free family night of big fun, great music and laughs. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. right off the Grant Avenue entrance on the boardwalk in Seaside Heights. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Photos from previous Big Joe Henry Variety Shows:

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show 2019