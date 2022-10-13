Fourth Long Branch, NJ shooting keeps football game in flux

LONG BRANCH — A fourth shooting connected to three others previously made public on Monday was disclosed by Long Branch police at Wednesday's city council meeting.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced three shootings within nine hours Monday that are believed to be connected. One person was sent to a hospital.

Public safety director William Broughton told New Jersey 101.5 shots were also fired around 1:40 a.m. by two individuals on Waverly Place at three people leaving a bar. Two of the victims were driven in a private vehicle to Monmouth Medical Center and the third to Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

News 12 New Jersey was first to report about the fourth shooting after Broughton mentioned it during Wednesday night's city council meeting. Broughton did not know why the prosecutor did not include it with Monday's shooting.

"While Asbury Park and Neptune Police Departments are not directly involved in this investigation, it is not uncommon for investigations conducted by our office to involve collaboration and information sharing with many local agencies," Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Chris Swendeman said.

Swendeman did not disclose what connects the shootings or whether gang activity is involved.

The shootings caused Long Branch High School's home game scheduled for Friday night to be moved to Saturday morning and played without spectators. Long Branch school superintendent Francisco E. Rodriguez earlier called the situation fluid and said there is a possibility the game could be completely canceled.

The school district on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information about the status of the game.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

