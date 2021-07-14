Four men from Linden, NJ accused of Woodbridge hotel shooting

Four men from Linden were behind the Woodbridge hotel shooting on Monday that left four other men wounded, according to authorities.

As of Wednesday, 26-year-old Gasim Kromah and 27-year-old Khalil Burns had been charged but had not yet been arrested, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

Both men should be considered armed and dangerous, she said.

Police had arrested 25-year-old Antoine Morgan and 22-year-old Isaiah Gregory, who were both in custody pending a detention hearing in Middlesex County Superior Court.

All four men had attended a party at a room in the Delta Suites hotel, when the shooting broke out very early in the morning, according to Ciccone.

Woodbridge Police had responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of the shooting at the hotel, near Gil Lane, in the Iselin section of the township.

At nearby hospitals, officers found four young men — ages 20, 22, 23, and 25 – who were seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.

So far, Morgan, Kromah, Burns, and Gregory were each charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, hindering, obstruction, and tampering with evidence.

The investigation remained active and other charges were expected, the prosecutor said.

Authorities urged that anyone who sees Kromah or Burns or who knows where either might be should not approach them, but instead should immediately call police.

