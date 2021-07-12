Shooting at Woodbridge, NJ hotel inures 4, report says

WOODBRIDGE — Three people were found shot early Monday at the Delta hotel on Route 1 southbound in around 2:45 a.m., according to reports.

Woodbridge police found two people with gunshot wounds inside a room, one with a shot to the chest, officers at the scene told RLS Metro Breaking News.

A third victim was found outside the hotel with an arm wound, the report said.

All were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. A fourth person showed up on their own at a hospital, according to RLS.

There was no word on Monday morning of any arrests or a motive for the shooting from Woodbridge police or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police investigate shots fired at the Delta House hotel in Woodbridge (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Mayor John McCormac told New Jersey 101.5 that the shooting may have been the result of a disagreement during a party in several rooms at the hotel. Witnesses were being interviewed by investigators

Delta Hotel in Woodbridge (Delta Hotel)

