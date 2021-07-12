Shooting at Woodbridge, NJ hotel inures 4, report says
WOODBRIDGE — Three people were found shot early Monday at the Delta hotel on Route 1 southbound in around 2:45 a.m., according to reports.
Woodbridge police found two people with gunshot wounds inside a room, one with a shot to the chest, officers at the scene told RLS Metro Breaking News.
A third victim was found outside the hotel with an arm wound, the report said.
All were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. A fourth person showed up on their own at a hospital, according to RLS.
There was no word on Monday morning of any arrests or a motive for the shooting from Woodbridge police or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Mayor John McCormac told New Jersey 101.5 that the shooting may have been the result of a disagreement during a party in several rooms at the hotel. Witnesses were being interviewed by investigators
