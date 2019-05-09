Four Jackson cops save a teen’s life at a skating rink
Victoria Pyott is alive today thanks to the quick action of four cops with the Jackson PD.
The fifteen year old has a heart condition and fell down at a local skating rink, breaking her nose and going into cardiac arrest. Within a minute, four officers, Anthony Riso, Cassiopeia De La Torre, Randall Trasky and supervisor Sgt. Michael Grochowski arrived and began CPR.
Thanks to their quick thinking and action, a young girl is on the road to recovery and looking forward to her 16th birthday.
Just another example from a long list of heroic, life-saving actions that our Law Enforcement pros do every day. Thank you.
Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.
More from New Jersey 101.5: