Fortune 500 company expanding its NJ footprint, adding 2,000 jobs

BERKELEY HEIGHTS — A financial technology powerhouse is investing more than $105 million to bring a hub to the Garden State.

Fiserv, which has its headquarters in Wisconsin, plans to set up shop at a mostly vacant office building in Union County, where it'll add more than 1,900 jobs to the 1,063 already existing in New Jersey.

"Our new location in Berkeley Heights will be a center of excellence for technology and product innovation, allowing us to access a deep and diverse bench of financial and banking technology talent while bringing our people together to serve our clients," said Frank Bisignano, president and CEO of Fiserv. "We look forward to deepening our roots and growing our presence in the state."

During a press conference on Thursday, Bisignano said he expects the site to be active in the first half of 2022.

"New Jersey's economic future rests with our ability to attract exactly the kind of high-paying jobs that Fiserv is bringing to our state," said Gov. Phil Murphy. "We are thrilled that Fiserv has chosen to stay and grow here and we welcome the 2,000 new employees who will call New Jersey home."

Fiserv, a Fortune 500 company, is a recipient of New Jersey's Emerge Program tax-credit incentive. It'll receive $109 million in credits over seven years, with a 313% net positive economic benefit to the state, Murphy's office said.

In its application for the tax credits, Fiserv indicated that New Jersey's diverse and highly-skilled talent pool is a primary reason it wants to build here.

