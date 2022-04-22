Former White House official speaking at Spadea’s NJ event next week

In addition to being a broadcaster, I'm active on a number of different fronts. From political organizing to filmmaking, I am busy and getting busier. The good news is that our aggressive action in helping regular families, business owners, cops, construction workers, educators, and everyone in between have their voices heard is paying off.

Our Parental Bill of Rights garnered thousands of "citizen-signers" resulting in more than 26,000 letters from parents sent to legislators.

After our aggressive campaign, the governor and education committee head, state Sen. Vin Gopal, D-Monmouth, backed off saying that parents need to be involved and the curriculum should be reviewed for age-appropriate material. That's a start, but this battle is far from over.

We still have a broken state. Out-of-control taxation, debt, regulations. Many families pulling kids out of public schools and choosing private, home, and micro-school options.

Many businesses are closing or simply moving out. New Jersey still has an upside-down rate of people moving out compared to moving in and that's been steady for the past four years.

Our fight against the intrusive, out-of-control government has garnered national attention.

My new Common Sense Club advocacy group has signed up more than 36,000 members in a few short months. Parents and regular Americans are standing up to fight back against the "woke" agenda that is crushing our communities.

As you know, I'm hosting an event, A Seat At The Table, on Thursday, April 28 at the Palace in Somerset. Our fight against the intrusive, out-of-control government has garnered national attention. One of the key leaders in the movement fighting for families and small businesses is Matt Schlapp. He's a former senior White House official who heads up one of the most successful and most active grassroots organizations in the nation, the Conservative Political Action Committee.

He joined me on the air Friday to share to hope for New Jersey's future and he'll be headlining the event next week.

