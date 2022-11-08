Former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos joined me on air Monday to discuss the failing education system as she put it the "175-year top-down industrial education monopoly".

Kids are being sexualized, and parents are being denied choice even though they are footing the bill.

She talked about winding down the federal Department of Education, fighting for school choice for parents, and empowering charter schools.

The former cabinet member will be in New Jersey to headline an important event coming up on Nov. 16. It's the "Guardian of the Family" event.

I will be speaking at this event too along with Coach Joe Kennedy who was on my show last week discussing his huge Supreme Court victory.

Christians Gather At Supreme Court To Pray As Bremerton Case Is Heard Getty Images loading...

This event will be a great kick-off as a new Congress gets set to be sworn in this coming January. It will also be an important gathering of thought leaders as New Jersey readies for the 2023 election which will see every one of the 120 incumbents in the Assembly and Senate face the voters in June and November.

