Coach reinstated by Supreme Court comes to NJ to discuss impact of prayer case

Coach Joe Kennedy is a high school football coach who was fired from his job after the school administration in Bremerton, Washington objected to his personal prayer after each game.

He was fired in 2015 after district bureaucrats decided that his quiet prayer at midfield, often just by himself, was a violation of the First Amendment.

He sued based on his First Amendment rights and the case went all the way up to the Supreme Court.

The Court in June ruled in the coach's favor, confirming that the coach, and all of us, have a right to pray without interference from politicians. He recently reached an agreement to return to his previous position.

The coach joined me to share his story of struggle and triumph on the morning show this week.

If the cancel culture vultures can stop a man from saying a private prayer on the 50-yard line, no one is safe. We have seen this kind of radical attack on people of faith, parents, kids, first responders, and small business owners for years.

Thankfully, although it took six years, justice is served for at least one patriot.

Christians Gather At Supreme Court To Pray As Bremerton Case Is Heard

More to come for sure as we fight for common sense and normalcy in our state and country.

To that end, I am proud to join Coach Joe Kennedy and former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos at a dinner on Nov. 16 to celebrate champions of religious and education freedom. We'll be at the Venetian in Garfield. Join us if you can!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

