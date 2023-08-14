Former NJ high school teammates star for the Giants

If you watched Friday night’s Giants preseason game, you might have noticed that there was a lot of New Jersey repped in the game. (If you didn’t watch, they lost 21-16, but it was just the first preseason game).

Of course, we all know that the New York Giants play in New Jersey, but it was a road game, so that didn’t come into play. However, two former high school teammates did hook up for one of the prettiest scores of the game.

GIants Lions Football

Third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito played most of the game and acquitted himself quite well. DeVito, who is behind starter Daniel Jones and veteran Tyrod Taylor went 15-24 for 155 yards. DeVito, a rookie out of Illinois, starred at New Jersey prep powerhouse Don Bosco in Ramsey.

When DeVito was a freshman, Don Bosco had a senior tight end named Tommy Sweeney who now also plays for the Giants. The two former Ironmen connected on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give the G-Men a 13-3 lead.

GIants Lions Football

According to the New York Post, “I thought he did a nice job,’’ head coach Brian Daboll said. “He operated well, made some good decisions, used his legs when he was under some pressure, and took care of the ball. A performance to work off of.’’

Sweeney played the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills.

Neither DeVito nor Sweeney is assured of making the team, but even if they don’t, they’ll have an unforgettable memory from an NFL game.

