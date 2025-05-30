Former NJ food pantry volunteer charged with $36K theft

Teaneck woman accused of stealing from nonprofit (BCPO, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

A 57-year-old woman has been accused of stealing thousands from a non-profit in Bergen County while volunteering for the organization.

Karen A. McEvoy of Teaneck, was charged with third-degree counts of theft by deception, impersonation, and forgery.

In February, Teaneck Police contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Financial Crimes Unit about an alleged theft of funds.

Investigators found that while volunteering at the organization, McEvoy allegedly forged another person’s signature and wrote unauthorized checks from the non-profit bank account.

She then deposited the stolen funds into her personal bank account for a total of about $36,000, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

NJ woman accused of stealing from nonprofit (BCPO, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)
McEvoy has been known for working with Helping Hands Food Pantry in Teaneck.

A Pix 11 report from 2022 named her as the food pantry's acting director.

She was also featured as a food pantry volunteer in a number of photos shared by a local medical center in 2021.

Helping Hands Food Pantry serves about 500 families a month from around the township of Teaneck, according to the nonprofit's website.

The prosecutor's office did not specify on Friday which non-profit had dealt with the forged checks.

McEvoy was arrested, processed and released pending a first appearance in Superior Court in Hackensack.

