Former NFL athletes help out NJ youths

Professional athletes often make the news for unsavory reasons, but there are at least two former athletes trying their best to improve the lives of New Jersey youths. Former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski and former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz have both been in the news for their charity work. Jaworski, who led the Eagles to the Super Bowl (although they lost 27-10 to the Raiders), is hosting his third annual Jaws Holiday Bike Drive for members of the Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City.

According to ABC 6 Philadelphia, hundreds of bikes were assembled by volunteers with the Ron Jaworski Foundation’s “Jaws Youth Playbook.” Money was donated at the golf clubs that Jaworski runs in South Jersey and Pennsylvania to buy the bikes. The “Polish Rifle” has been active in charity work since he retired from the NFL, receiving the United Ways’ highest honor in 1998.

Also in the news is Super Bowl winning former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz who has made another donation to help young people in his native Paterson. He had previously given 100 Chromebooks to students in the Silk City and now he’s done it again, donating 400 laptops, also to Paterson students.

He told ABC 7 New York, “I’ve become a secondary teacher at home. I know these kids in Paterson and their parents are having an even tougher time without the proper resources, so I think these laptops will go a long way.” The former Paterson Catholic star was a Super Bowl champion with Giants and tallied two 1,000 yard receiving seasons (and one with 998) and retired in 2018.

