Former Chicago bassist Jason Scheff opens up about all-star Beatles show coming to NJ

"It Was Fifty Years Ago Today" is coming Monday, June 20 to the Ocean City Music Pier and if you're a Beatles fan, I recommend you go see it. If Dad's a Beatles fan, it's the perfect Father's Day present. I was lucky enough to see it at the Hard Rock.

Basically, the show consists of Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Denny Laine formerly of the Moody Blues and Wings, Joey Molland formerly of Badfinger, and Jason Scheff former bass player of Chicago. They come together to perform The Beatles' "Rubber Soul" and "Revolver" as well as each member taking the lead on two of their own hits.

I spoke with Jason Scheff, who joined Chicago in 1985 at the age of 23 and sang lead on the remake of "25 or 6 to 4" and "Will You Still Love Me."

"These are the experiences and the artists that shaped me as an adolescent. When I started getting into radio, 'Band on the Run,' 'Hello It's Me,' these guys really lit the flame for me." Scheff's "Sgt Pepper" experience so to speak came with Elton John's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road."

Scheff compared the Beatles to Chicago.

"Peter Cetera is without question massively Paul McCartney influenced and Chicago Beatle influenced. Listen to the piano sounds on "Saturday in the Park" very compressed just like Beatles records, and Robert Lamm told me they were huge Beatles fans so I started getting this second generation"

"When I started playing on this Beatles tour with these guys, and I went in to dissect the songs, I started seeing a level of what my DNA is. The 'feels' of the bass. Listen, I've loved the Beatles and appreciated the Beatles over the years, but I wasn't there when it was happening at first. I got into the Beatles more at the end so it's really an amazing education to go back into this stuff, and go back and perform it with guys that were inspired by it and now I'm in."

