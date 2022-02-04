Forget China: NJ has its own Winter Olympics — Sign up now

Are people really excited about the Beijing Olympics? I haven’t heard a lot of people buzzing about it. Maybe there is an Olympic Games that will get you psyched: One right here in New Jersey.

The NJ Union Winter Olympics are coming up on Sat., Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is the perfect opportunity to engage in a little bit of friendly competition with friends, family, or strangers for an entire day. This is also a chance to tap into that inner Olympian in you and play the sports that all of the world watches year after year.

Many events throughout this day are free to participate in, while others you may have to pre-register for. You can register for skating and ice hockey lessons here and train like an Olympian, or head over to the open rink and show off your moves.

A DJ will be playing music all throughout the day and there are five food trucks that will be serving coffee, dessert, ice cream and rice balls.

Since the Olympics have faced a decent amount of interruption in the past couple of years, children haven’t been able to experience the true spirit of the Olympics. This event is a great way for them to get excited about the games and understand a little more about the event.

Another great way to get excited about the Olympics with your family is to rewatch clips from previous years, or watch the opening ceremonies altogether. You can get all dressed up in winter attire, make hot chocolate, fondue, or anything that screams Olympics to you.

This is a fun way to make the most out of a freezing weekend winter day or simply relive some of the greatest international athletic highlights of history.

