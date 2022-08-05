For Spadea, the busy fall season kicks off August 27

Every summer I take a couple of weeks off to recharge, refresh and restock my energy for the coming fall season and beyond.

This summer is no different as I'm heading out on Friday, Aug. 12 and coming back two weeks later.

Originally, I was set to return on Sunday, Aug. 28 to get ready to hit the ground running on Monday, Aug. 29. However, my friend Michael Martocci is headlining another on-stage performance of our long-running Sinatra series in AC and I'm coming back early to host.

We'll be on stage Aug. 27 with Michael's incredible voice, the Ol' Blue Eyes Orchestra, and the comedy of Frank Sinatra's former opening act, Tom Dreesen. We're gonna be performing at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show kicks off at 8 p.m.

(Flyer: Michael Martocci) (Flyer: Michael Martocci) loading...

We'll be in Ovation Hall for a show you do not want to miss. Get your tickets HERE.

The stories about Sinatra the performer and the man will grab your attention and bring you back to a different time.

The music is incredible with our friend Dean Schneider conducting the 20-piece orchestra and of course the voice of Michael Martocci.

If you're a Sinatra fan or just discovering his music, Michael's voice will convince you that Frank is actually on the stage.

Listen to my conversation with Michael here and yes, it's true, I think they hire me to meet and hang with my better half, Jodi!

This show kicks off my Fall season which will include additional music shows, comedy performances, and yes, our town halls to promote common sense ideas throughout the Garden State.

When I get back, we'll have a full schedule posted. Join me on the road!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.