For NJ pickle fans, this is the place to go

The first time I tasted fried pickles was at a place called Taras Tavern in Cranbury. I started to wonder who would’ve ever thought of frying up a pickle. But then I heard that fried pickles were a hit all over New Jersey because New Jersey seems to have an obsession with pickles. I read with interest an article on nj.com talking about Elsie’s in Haddon Township, a restaurant that serves sandwiches on pickles instead of buns.

As a matter of fact, many news outlets have covered Elsie’s and I always found it so intriguing because New Jersey does seem to have more of a passion for pickles than other states do. That said, I thought it would be enlightening for any pickle lovers reading this to hear about Pickle Licious. Pickle Licious is an all- pickle, all the time specialty shop in Teaneck that sells everything pickle related.

Besides for a huge variety of pickles, the flavors of which you’ve never heard, they have pickle related items: gifts and novelties including pickle socks, pickle calendars, pickle playing cards, and pickle air fresheners. If you’re a pickle freak, you would probably love to taste their pickled sour tomatoes, fire cracker chips, pickled okra, homemade pickle brine, pickled green beans and pickled jalapeño slices. And who wouldn’t love a huge party bucket of pickle chips?

The “pickle lady” from NJ, Founder Robyn Brown Samra started selling pickles all around NJ at flea markets and then opened the first Pickle Licious in 1995 in NYC, eventually moving the shop home to Teaneck. So if you, like a lot of New Jerseyans, have a penchant for pickles, what are you waiting for? Pickle Licious is waiting for you

