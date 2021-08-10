Foolproof but impressive veal scaloppini with tomatoes and olives

This is the first meal I ever made for my husband when we were newlyweds, and he made me continue to make it on repeat so many times that first year.

Throughout the years, it’s always his first request and I make it whenever we have company too.

It’s easy, always delicious, and never fails to win raves from anyone who takes it. Even my kids would request this dish when they were young.

Not that I don’t enjoy a traditional, classic veal scaloppini, but this one add a little more flavor with the vegetables and olives added. It’s a lot of steps, but it really is simple. And the best part about it is as long as you pound those cutlets really thin, it’s fool proof.

You’ll need:

1 lb-1 1/2 lbs veal cutlets

Cup of flour with salt and pepper added

1 or 2 eggs

8 Tbs margarine (you can use butter, but I like it dairy free)

2-4 Tbs olive oil

1/4 cup sliced green olives

1 cup sliced red and/or green peppers

1/2 onion, chopped

4 cloves minced garlic

3/4 cup chopped tomatoes (I use fresh but you can use drained, canned tomatoes if need be)

1 Tb oregano

2 Tbs wine vinegar or balsamic vinegar

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.