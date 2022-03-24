Food Truck Festival coming to Freehold, NJ

United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties will host the United for Impact Food Truck Festival on April 24 on West Main St. in Freehold Borough.

The festival is being produced in conjunction with DowntownFreehold.com and is called the United for Impact Food Truck Festival. Admission is free, but a $5 donation is suggested to support the United Way of Monmouth and Ocean counties.

In addition to the food trucks, there will be beer and live music provided by the Joe Baracata Band, the Eddie Testa Band, and Step Aside.

The food trucks scheduled to be there are:

The Coffee Bouteaque

House of Cupcakes

Empanada Guy

Shore Good Eats N Treats

Cousins Main Lobster

Latin Bites

Ralphs Ices

Fit Chicks

Food for Thought - Vehicle for Change

Local vendors will also be onsite with businesses like Au Honey,

Beachrabbitt, Eric Fasano Agency, Printing To Go Promo, Sweet Concessions LLC, Touchstone Crystal, Readings By Phyllis, Color Your World Nails by Tracey (Color Street), Renewal by Anderson, Missy Faul Jewelry Design, Unique Creations by Triple C, LLC, Wired and Stoned LLC, Cream Ridge Winery, Annie's Alley Creations, ReMax, CKO Kickboxing, Paws Pet Boutique, and AT&T.

Jeff Friedman, Executive Director of DowntownFreehold.com told Patch.com, "DowntownFreehold.com is excited to be working with United Way to host a great day for the community, which will also raise awareness and support."

According to the United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties, their mission is: To bridge the gaps to education, financial stability and health for every person in our community.

The festival will be held from noon-6, rain or shine.

