Food pantry is opening at a South Jersey high school

Woodbury Junior-Senior High School is partnering with Inspira and the Food Bank of South Jersey to operate a mobile food pantry every month at the school.

Food Bank CEO Fred Wasiak says the pantry began on Sept. 25.

More than half of the students at the school are eligible for free and reduced-price lunch.

"We'd like to say we'd like to eradicate hunger. That's not going to happen," he said. "So what we do is make sure no one goes to bed hungry in the meantime. This operation of ours will be the fourth Wednesday of each month. We will do this continuously throughout the school year."

He says right now they are feeding 70 families with 148 adults and 157 children.

"We will bring the food over to the school and they'll be all a different nutritious foods and different kinds of foods. And we unload the pallets right there on the side of the school parking lot. And everything is organized, working with the school community and volunteers."

The school provides volunteers to unload the trucks. They also help support the families who register for the program and make sure that the families who are registered receive the appropriate food.

They would like to operate the pantry year 'round, but it will wrap up when the school year ends in June.

Joe Cutter is the senior news anchor on New Jersey 101.5