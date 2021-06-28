Food and Wine’s best Jersey ice cream place, as well as yours

I scream you scream we all scream for ice cream! Remember singing that as a kid when the ice cream truck would roll down your street? To this day I get a craving when I hear the Mister Softee theme. My friend Uncle Floyd claims to have written the words for that classic song. They go like this "Stop stop stop!"

Like pizza, the best ice cream is in New Jersey and on a hot summer night nothing takes the edge off like a trip to one of the places that can turn any day into Sundae. One of those places "The Bent Spoon" in Princeton was named the best by Food and Wine. Here's what they say about the ice creamery named after the scene in the matrix where a child bends a spoon with her mind.

"From custard stands down the shore to the nearly fossilized drugstores in Bergen County, you're never far from an iconic ice cream experience in the Garden State. Gabrielle Carbone and Matt Errico had their work cut out of them when they launched The Bent Spoon in Princeton over a decade ago. The ace up their sleeve -- flavors, lots of them, and very unique ones, the kind you don't find at your average soft-serve window (not that there's anything average about a good New Jersey soft-serve ice cream). Garam masala, cardamom ginger, avocado lemon -- the shop rotates through a list of hundreds of flavors, every single one worth a try"

So where else can you get great ice cream in New Jersey? Try these places;

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey

Jerseyfreeze in Freehold

Keith Vena

Gil & Berts (Cranbury NJ)

Lori Ann Rack

Dippys here in Mantua NJ

Nancy Giacalone

Colonia Dairy Maid. Colonia

Alexander Ligma Kahk Edge Sr.

Umms Ice cream

Chris McKelvey

Jeffreeze in West Creek.

Glenn Summers

Royale Crown, Hammonton

Steve Bier

Magnifico’s in East Brunswick.

Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe

TKs Ice cream

R. Jason Smith

Mary Nicholson Rogers

Maple Shade custard stand

Jim Santore

Kohr Brothers in Cape May

Mike Barker

Duffers in wildwood! Best ice cream on the planet!

Miguel Cee

Hoffman’s in point pleasant

Harold Kochanski

Polar Club Whitehouse Station

Chris Corona Moses

Hassles in North Wildwood. Best homemade Waffles and Ice Cream.

Chuck Homler

Halo Farm in Lawrenceville. When I went to school at Trenton State, I would go there and buy several pints to take back to the dorms to get me through each week

.

Laurie Knott

Tooties in New Egypt.

Kevin D. Hill

White Dotte

Monica Bansky

White Dotte - been around since 1952. Many childhood memories starting from the 1960’s. I remember the excitement of seeing the green neon lights around the building as we approached. The humming of the fan waiting to order ice cream. And the slamming of the old screen door that, after all these years, was replaced. Still great ice cream.

Michele Curci

Torico’s in Jersey City.

Jane Marks Biunno

Mrs. Walker’s ice cream they are three locations one in Lacey, one in Toms River and one in Bricktown

Patti Eberhardt Sharpless

Days ice cream. Ocean Grove.

Marty Ford

Beanies, Morristown, NJ 07960

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.