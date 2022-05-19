Florida man killed victim on Paterson, NJ sidewalk with stolen car, cops say

A Florida man faces a slew of charges following a fatal crash in downtown Paterson Tuesday afternoon that involved a stolen car and injured five people.

Harold Rasbin, 31, of Orlando, was driving a Honda CRV that he stole before hitting a police vehicle parked near Main and Market Streets around 3:15 p.m., according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes.

The SUV kept going and hit a second vehicle along with several pedestrians before striking a light pole head-on and coming to a stop on a sidewalk. Rasbin tried to make a run for it on foot but was taken into custody by police, prosecutors said.

The officer whose vehicle was struck was involved in traffic enforcement not related to recovering the stolen car, according to Valdes.

Authorities did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or the identity of the person who was killed.

Aftermath of an attempted home break-in

The Daily Voice said Rasbin was involved in a break-in at a house on Oliver Street but ran off when police responded. He reportedly got into the Honda that was left running and drove off towards the downtown area.

Rasbin was charged with first-degree charges of aggravated manslaughter, death by automobile, and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle collision.

He was also charged with:

Five counts of second-degree aggravated assault for causing bodily injury while operating a stolen motor vehicle

Five counts of second-degree aggravated assault for recklessly causing serious bodily injury and second-degree eluding a law enforcement officer. unlawful taking of means of conveyance

Third-degree theft of an automobile third degree

Third-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision that resulted in serious bodily injury

Five counts of third-degree endangering an injured victim

Third-degree driving while unlicensed causing death

Rasbin is being held at Passaic County Jail pending a hearing on Monday.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

