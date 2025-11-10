Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

If you or family have travel plans for Thanksgiving, getting anywhere by plane could be a nightmare.

Even with a possible end to the government shutdown, travel experts are warning of residual impacts even after congress approves funding bills.

Newark is being impacted more than almost any other airport in the nation. Every commercial air carrier is effected.

The number of flight delays and cancellations are only expected to grow again this week.

FILE - The Food and Drug Administration seal is seen at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) FILE - The Food and Drug Administration seal is seen at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) loading...

🍼 ByHeart baby formula recalled after botulism outbreak

🍼 Cases reported in 10 states, including New Jersey

🍼 'Consumers in possession of this product should stop using it immediately,' health official say

Preliminary tests showed that ByHeart baby formula contained the type of bacteria that produces the toxin linked to a botulism outbreak, California health officials said.

The outbreak has sickened at least 13 infants in 10 states. No deaths have been reported.

“Consumers in possession of this product should stop using it immediately,” the California Department of Public Health said in a statement late Saturday.

More tests of ByHeart Whole Nutrition Infant Formula are pending as state and federal health officials investigate the outbreak that started in mid-August. The New York-based company this weekend recalled two lots of the powdered product.

Here’s what to know about the outbreak and infant botulism.

Erosion at Jacqueline Ave in Holgate on Aug. 22, 2025 (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) Erosion at Jacqueline Ave in Holgate on Aug. 22, 2025 (NJ Department of Environmental Protection) loading...

🌊 A disagreement has killed a federal beach replenishment plan in the Wildwoods

🌊The towns clashed over where to get sand for the project

🌊U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew says he already has a new plan allowing the work to continue

A lack of cooperation between two of the three communities that make up the Wildwoods has cost it federal funding for beach replenishment, but one federal lawmaker is optimistic he has already found a workaround.

New Jersey Department of Environmental Commissioner Shawn LaTourette, in a letter to the mayors of Wildwood, North Wildwood, Wildwood Crest and Vilas on Friday, said that the Army Corps of Engineers will not proceed with the Five Mile Island project. It creates a continuous protective dune system across all four municipalities. The communities disagreed on where the sand would come from.

"Unfortunately, after years of costly engineering work and many attempts by DEP to resolve local disagreements, the project reached an impasse necessitating its termination," LaTourette wrote.

New Jersey is fighting back against an increase in Organized Retail Crime rings that are increasingly violent (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File/San Francisco Police Department via AP) New Jersey is fighting back against an increase in Organized Retail Crime rings that are increasingly violent (AP Photo/Ryan Sun, File/San Francisco Police Department via AP) loading...

🔴 Shoplifting and retail violence rose sharply in 2024, with organized crime behind half of all thefts

🔴 Retail crime groups now use warehouses and online marketplaces to sell stolen goods

🔴 New Jersey has toughened laws to crack down on organized retail crime

A new report finds that violence and shoplifting at stores throughout the country are sharply on the rise, and it's hurting consumers.

Retailers reported 18% more shoplifting incidents in 2024 when compared to 2023, and the number of threats or violent incidents during shoplifting increased by 17%.

The study released by the National Retail Federation last week found that it's not small-time thieves driving the increase.

Around half of all shoplifting and supply chain theft was linked back to organized retail crime, according to the 2025 report.

There are warehouses filled floor to ceiling with stolen goods, according to John Holub, the president of the New Jersey Retail Merchants Association.

Holub said these groups have sophisticated, computerized systems to track the merchandise they steal and later sell.

A passenger flying with Arajet to Santo Domingo waits to check in at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) A passenger flying with Arajet to Santo Domingo waits to check in at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025 in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki) loading...

✈ Government shutdown leads to massive flight delays

✈ Newark Airport among the worst

✈ All commercial airlines are effected

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. airlines canceled more than 2,700 flights on Sunday as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that air traffic across the nation would “slow to a trickle” if the federal government shutdown lingered into the busy Thanksgiving travel holiday season.

The slowdown at 40 of the nation’s busiest airports began to cause more widespread disruptions in its third day. The FAA last week ordered flight cuts at the nation’s busiest airports as some air traffic controllers, who have gone unpaid for nearly a month, have stopped showing up for work.

In addition, nearly 10,000 flight delays were reported on Sunday alone, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks air travel disruptions. More than 1,000 flights were canceled Friday, and more than 1,500 on Saturday.

The FAA reductions started Friday at 4% and were set to increase to 10% by Nov. 14. They are in effect from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time and will impact all commercial airlines.

The FAA said staffing shortages at Newark and LaGuardia Airport in New York were leading to average departure delays of about 75 minutes.

The U.S. Capitol is photographed on 37th day of the government shutdown, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) The U.S. Capitol is photographed on 37th day of the government shutdown, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) loading...

❎ Government shutdown could be coming to an end

❎ Senate takes first step toward funding operations

❎ Democrats will not get health care subsidies they have demanded

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate took the first step to end the government shutdown on Sunday after a group of moderate Democrats agreed to proceed without a guaranteed extension of health care subsidies, angering many in their caucus who say Americans want them to continue the fight.

In a test vote that is the first in a series of required procedural maneuvers, the Senate voted 60-40 to move toward passing compromise legislation to fund the government and hold a later vote on extending Affordable Care Act tax credits that expire Jan. 1. Final passage could be several days away if Democrats object and delay the process.

The agreement does not guarantee the health care subsidies will be extended, as Democrats have demanded for almost six weeks. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York voted against moving ahead with the package, along with all but eight of his Democratic colleagues.

