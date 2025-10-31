Air traffic control staffing shortages cause major flight delays nationwide as the U.S. government shutdown nears one month.

Controllers working without pay say they’re struggling to afford gas and bills.

Newark, Boston, and New York airports among those hit hardest by multi-hour delays.

Continued staffing shortages in air traffic control facilities around the country were again causing delays at airports on Friday as the government shutdown neared the one-month mark.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has been warning that travelers would start to see more flights delayed or canceled as the nation's controllers continue to work without pay during the shutdown, which began Oct. 1.

“Every day there's going to be more challenges,” Duffy told reporters Thursday outside the White House after a closed-door meeting with Vice President JD Vance and aviation industry leaders to talk about the shutdown’s impact on U.S. travel.

In addition to travel, the shutdown is affecting services such as food assistance to the needy, resulting in New Jersey rushing millions in aid to food pantries.

Flight delays hit Newark, Boston and New York airports hardest

The Federal Aviation Administration reported staffing shortages were causing flight delays Friday at a number of airports, including in Boston, New York City, Nashville, Houston, Dallas and Newark, New Jersey. Airports in Boston, Nashville and New York City were experiencing delays averaging two hours or longer.

Staffing shortages can happen at regional control centers overseeing multiple airports, as well as in airport towers, but they don't always result in flight disruptions.

FAA data shows “broader slowdown” spreading across U.S. airports

Aviation analytics firm Cirium says flight data showed a “broader slowdown” Thursday across the U.S. aviation system for the first time since the shutdown began, suggesting staffing-related disruptions may be spreading.

On Thursday, many major U.S. airports reported below-average on-time performance, with fewer flights departing within 15 minutes of their scheduled departure times, according to Cirium. The data does not distinguish between the different causes of delays, such as staffing shortages or bad weather.

Staffing-related delays at Orlando's airport on Thursday, for example, averaged nearly four and a half hours for some time, according to the FAA.

Air traffic controllers struggle without paychecks during shutdown

Most controllers are continuing to work mandatory overtime six days a week during the shutdown without pay, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association has said. That leaves little time for a side job to help cover bills, mortgage and other expenses unless controllers call out.

Duffy said controllers are also struggling to get to work because they can’t afford to fill up their cars with gas. Controllers missed their first full paycheck on Tuesday.

“For this nation’s air traffic controllers, missing just one paycheck can be a significant hardship, as it is for all working Americans. Asking them to go without a full month’s pay or more is simply not sustainable," Nick Daniels, president of NATCA, said Friday in a statement.

Airports and airlines brace for worsening travel chaos

Last weekend, a shortage of controllers led to the FAA issuing a brief ground stop at Los Angeles International Airport, one of the busiest in the world. Flights were held at their originating airports for about two hours Sunday until the FAA lifted the ground stop.

Some U.S. airports have stepped in to provide food donations and other support for federal aviation employees working without pay, including controllers and Transportation Security Administration agents.

Before the shutdown, the FAA was already dealing with a shortage of about 3,000 air traffic controllers.

Get our free mobile app