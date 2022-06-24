Celebrate small business at this fun, unique NJ community event

Summertime is for outdoor celebrations. And there’s nothing like a gathering of like-minded community folks to want to support their community and especially the small businesses in them.

I remember hearing about this Flemington event several years ago and then it kind of disappeared, presumably because of the pandemic. But I’m glad to hear that it is back! It’s happening on Thursday, June 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 and it’s called Queen For a Night.

Hosted by Attachments & Sage boutique in Downtown Flemington, and created by its owner, Karen Shankoff, the event is a great way of showcasing some of Flemington‘s best while supporting charity. In 2019, the event raised over $3,500 for the nonprofit, Avery's Hope. This is part of Flemington‘s popular Thursday night out on Main Street.

Flemington is a quaint historic town that you will absolutely fall in love with. And Queen for a Night is an opportunity for local businesses to show you what they’re about, what they sell, what services they provide and all that they contribute to the community.

This celebration in Flemington will be filled to the brim with all of the town’s wonderful retailers, live music, and-of course-there will be prizes galore. Not to mention the prize of all prizes: the Queen’s Grand Prize of an enormous gift basket valued at more than $3,000 featuring a gift from each participating business.

Here are the deets:

You must register before June 27 and then check-in and get your swag bag and royal itinerary at attachments and Sage at 124 Main St. Make your way around the “Queendom” and your Royal Itinerary will be stamped at each station. Once your Itinerary is filled, return the form to the check-out station to be entered Into the Queens Grand Prize drawing. There will be opportunities to win other prizes, too.

This year, proceeds of the event will be donated to UNICEF Ukraine, which focuses on meeting the most critical urgent needs for safety, health care, safe water, nutrition, and protection while also safeguarding children’s rights and long-term well-being.

A great cause and a night of shopping to make you feel like a Queen? I’m here for it.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

