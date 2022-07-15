Flemington, NJ man accused of killing 50-year-old in Manville

MANVILLE — A 30-year-old Flemington man has been accused of killing a 50-year-old man in Somerset County.

Samuel Coggins was arrested and charged with murder, stemming from the death of Augustine Garcia, of Manville, Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald announced on Friday.

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, Manville police received a 911 call reporting an assault outside a residence on North 12th Avenue.

When officers arrived, Garcia was found unresponsive with a severe head injury. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Coggins was at the home to help Garcia and another resident move, according to McDonald.

At some point, Coggins physically assaulted Garcia in the driveway of the home and Garcia suffered a fatal head injury.

Coggins then called 911 and remained at the scene. He was being held in Somerset County jail, pending a detention hearing.

An autopsy was being done to determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with potential information on the incident can contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 908-575-3300, via the STOPit app or through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477).

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

